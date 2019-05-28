Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results & Independent Auditors Review Report For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

1.Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Audited Financial Results and Independent Auditors Review Report for the Year ended 31st March 2019, which was considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today dt.28.05.2019.
2.The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.30/-(300%) per equity share on the face value of Rs.10/- each.

Pdf Link: Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results & Independent Auditors Review Report For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

