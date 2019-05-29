submitting the Audited Standalone Financial Results under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2019 along with the Independent Auditors report thereon.

Pdf Link: Ambition Mica Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com