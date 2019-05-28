AMTEK AUTO LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Amtek Auto Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Reschedulement Of Board Meeting- Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Dissemination Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019 On Thursday 30Th May, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com