Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2019 as approved in the Board of Directors Meeting held today, along with the Auditors Report thereon received from M/s Ajay K. Khanna & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.

2. Declaration pursuant to Reg. 33(3)(d) of Listing Regulations.



Pdf Link: Ang Lifesciences India Ltd - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com