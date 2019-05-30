Angel Fibers Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Declaring Financial Result

This is to inform you that our Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30/05/2019 inter-alia, has considered and approved the Audited accounts for the year ended on 31st March,2019.

Pdf Link: Angel Fibers Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Declaring Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor