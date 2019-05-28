The audited financial results and the audited statement of assets & liabilities along with the independent auditors report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 has been disclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Anjani Foods Ltd - Intimation Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019 As Per Reg 33 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com