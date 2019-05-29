Ans Industries Ltd - Approved Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Board of director of the company in its meeting held on 29.05.2019 has approved standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 together with Auditors Report thereon

