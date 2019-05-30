Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 30th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone)

for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on the 31st

March, 2019.

2. Copies of Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated)

submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s

I.P. Pasricha & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the

Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the

Statutory Auditors in Audited Financial Results pursuant

to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015

for the Financial Year ended on the 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Ansal Buildwell Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com