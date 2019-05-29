Ansal Housing Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Results (Consolidated And Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019 Along With Declaration.

Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 29th May, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on the 31st March, 2019.



2. Copies of Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



3. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors in Audited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 for the Financial Year ended on the 31st March, 2019.



This is for your information and record please.

