In continuation of our letter dated May 20, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed a copy of audited financial results of the Company and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 duly signed, which has been considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 29, 2019. Also enclosed please find Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Audited Financial Results. The Auditors have issued the said Reports with Unmodified Opinion. A declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Audited Financial Results is enclosed herewith.

The Board has approved the resignation Ms. Neha Kedia from the post of Company Secretary.



The Meeting of the Company commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 2:30 P.M.



Pdf Link: Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2019

