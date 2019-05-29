Apar Industries Ltd. - Approval Of Annual Audited Accounts & Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 (2018-19).

Approval of Annual Audited Accounts & Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 (2018-19).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Apar Industries Ltd

