This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today,i.e 30th May,2019,which commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 08:30 P.M, has amongst others: -

1. Considered and approved audited (Consolidated and Standalone)Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 and Audited Financial Results (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Audited (Standalone & consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, alongwith Statutory Auditors Report.

3. Declaration with regard to Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.

4. Re-commended a dividend of Rs.4 per Preference share (i.e 4% on Rs.100/- fully paid up share) for financial year ended March 31, 2019.

5. Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kumar Mishra as CEO.

6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor to conduct Audit for the year 2019.

7. Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation.

Pdf Link: Apis India Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com