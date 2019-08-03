Arc Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019



2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



3.To approve resignation of Sapna Agarwal (PAN: AMZPG5407G) from the post of CFO of the company.



4.To approve appointment of Mr Dinesh Agarwal (DIN: 08394760) Non Independent- Executive director as the CFO of the company.



5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.



