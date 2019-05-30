This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019, have approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Arc Finance Ltd - RESULTS- FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com