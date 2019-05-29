Archean Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Submission of audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019 along with auditors thereon and Debenture Trustee Certificate under regulation 52(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015

Pdf Link: Archean Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
