Archit Organosys Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2019

With reference to the above, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 had considered the following:



1. Approved Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2.Auditors report on Audited Financial Results for the aforesaid period.



