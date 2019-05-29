With the reference to the above subject, this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Arihant Tournesol Limited ("Company") held today that is Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 137/138A, Jolly Maker-II, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021 has considered and/approved and taken inter-alia, the following decisions: -



Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclosed the followings:

i) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019;

ii) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019; and

iii) Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Auditors Report.



The above matters have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Arihant Tournesol Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com