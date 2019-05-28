Arman Financial Services Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For March,31 2019

we wish to inform you that the following decisions have been taken at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today:



1. The Board of Directors has approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Attached please find the standalone Financial Results together with the Auditors Report thereon and consolidated financial results together with Auditors report thereon in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Declaration of CFO regarding unmodified Opinion on the aforesaid Financial Results is attached.



3. The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.40/- (14%) per share, subject to approval of shareholder in ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The Meeting commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.



