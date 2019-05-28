

1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, in the specified format along-with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, the company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Ajay B Garg, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 with modified opinion. The statement on impact of Audit Qualification is enclosed.



2.Appointment of Mr. Prakash Chhajer as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. His profile is enclosed. Further please note that Mr. Rajesh Agarwal ceased to be Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 28.05.2019

Pdf Link: Arss Infrastructure Projects Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 MAR 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com