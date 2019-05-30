As required under Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following documents in relation to Audited Financial Results:



1.Representation letter by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), Mr. Arun Chadha, bearing reference no. AML/IBC/CIRP/17 dated 30th May, 2019, addressed to the Stock Exchanges.



2.Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



3.Audit Report on Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2019, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. P A R K & Co.



4.Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



This compliance is being made under the guidance of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the Company, who has been appointed by NCLT, by its Order dtd. 15th March, 2019.



Kindly take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Ashapura Minechem Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com