Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 30.05.2019, inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:



1. The annual audited standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee. A copy of the annual audited standalone financial results is attached herewith.

2. Independent Auditors Report on annual audited standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the Independent Auditors Report is attached herewith.



Please note that the said meeting was held at around 04.00 p.m. IST and closed at around 05.00 p.m. IST.



Kindly take note of the same and update on record of the Company accordingly.



Pdf Link: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd - Audit Report U/R. 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 In Respect Of Audited Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

