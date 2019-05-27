The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 27, 2019 have been approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019 and the same has been submitted to the Exchange immediately after the conclusion of the Board Meeting.



With reference to the same, please find enclosed the following:

1. Statement of Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Auditors Report issued by M/s.Prasan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

3. Declaration from the Company with respect to the Audit report with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Qtr. And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

