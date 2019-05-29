Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today have,inter alia:

1 (a) Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019; (b) Considered and approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019;



In view of above, a copy of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, and Auditors Report on the said Financial Results are enclosed herewith.



We would like to state that M/s. R A Maru & Associates, Statutory Auditors, have issued unmodified opinion with respect to aforesaid results.

2) Recommended a Dividend of Re. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2018-19. The dividend on equity shares, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within 30 days of the ensuing AGM.



The Meeting concluded at 6.30 p.m.



Please take the same on record.











Pdf Link: Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com