Sub: Audited Financial Results for Quarter/ Year ended 31.03.2019

under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015)



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015), we are pleased to inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, which commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.15 pm, have considered and approved the following



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board considered and took on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with Auditors report with the unmodified opinion on the financial results. A copy of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditors report is attached herewith.







Pdf Link: Ashram Online.Com Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter/ Year Ended 31.03.2019 With The Declaration On Unmodified Opinion

