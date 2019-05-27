Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 2.05 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019 along with Audit report thereon.



Pdf Link: Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com