Asit C.Mehta Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019;
2. Declaration on Unmodified opinion in the Auditors Report for financial year 2018-19.

Published on May 29, 2019
