Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the following:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019;

2. Declaration on Unmodified opinion in the Auditors Report for financial year 2018-19.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Asit C.Mehta Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com