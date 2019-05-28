Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended 31-03-2019

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 duly reviewed by the Audit and Risk Management Committee and considered and approved by the Board of Directors.

Pdf Link: Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.