Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. 03rd August, 2019 had inter alia, consider and approved Un- audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.