Dear Sir / Madam,



This is to inform you that, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. 03rd August, 2019 had inter alia, consider and approved Un- audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com