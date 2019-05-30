Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

The Board of directors has transacted the following business

1. Approved Standalone & Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-1



2. Approved Standalone & Consolidated Audited Asset & Liability Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-2



3. Took note of Standalone & Consolidated Auditors Report for year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-3



4. Considered Standalone & Consolidated statement of Impact on Audit Qualification with modified opinion ANNEXURE-4



