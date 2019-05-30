Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

The Board of directors has transacted the following business
1. Approved Standalone & Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-1

2. Approved Standalone & Consolidated Audited Asset & Liability Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-2

3. Took note of Standalone & Consolidated Auditors Report for year ended 31st March, 2019 copy enclosed as ANNEXURE-3

4. Considered Standalone & Consolidated statement of Impact on Audit Qualification with modified opinion ANNEXURE-4

Pdf Link: Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Athena Global Technologies Ltd

