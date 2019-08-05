Atlanta Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 On Wednesday, August 14, 2019

ATLANTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, please note that the Trading Window will be closed for trading of Companys equity shares for Directors / Employees including Designated Employees from August 05, 2019 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of the Financial Year 2019-20.



