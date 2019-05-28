The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 28, 2019 has approved the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. B S R & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the audit report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com