Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. A copy of the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report are annexed herewith, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended.



Pdf Link: Automobile Products Of India Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com