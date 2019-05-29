Avi Polymers Ltd - Results-Financial Results For March 31,2019

please find enclosed herewith following documents/ certificates in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Avi Polymers Ltd - Results-Financial Results For March 31,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
