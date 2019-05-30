The Board of Directors of Avon Lifesciences Limited at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the report of statutory auditor thereon.

Pdf Link: Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com