Avtil Enterprise Ltd - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Pursuant to compliance of Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2.00 p.m and concluded at 4.00 p.m inter alia, has duly considered and Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
