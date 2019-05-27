We submit audited financial result for the year ended 31-03-2019 approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 27th May, 2019, along with report of auditor in PDF and declaration as per regulation 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)(Amendment) Regulation, 2016 as required by you.

Pdf Link: Axtel Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com