Bagadia Colourchem Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019

We refer to our earlier letter No.BCL/SEC/BSE/3880/2018-2019 dated 8th May, 2019 informing you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is convened on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2019.

Accordingly, the meeting of the Board of Directors was held today in which the Board of Directors have considered, approved, and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2019. We also enclose herewith Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to date Results issued by Amar Bafna & Associates Chartered Accountants Mumbai, the Auditors of the Company.

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/ Associate company and hence the Consolidated Financial Results are not applicable.

