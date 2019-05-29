B.A.G.Films & Media Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2019 And Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

A Statement of Fund Utilisation Report as required under Regulation 32(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with Audited Financial Results of the Company.

Pdf Link: B.A.G.Films & Media Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2019 And Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
B A G Films & Media Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor