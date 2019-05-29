We refer to your e-mail dated 28th May, 2019 and as desired, we submit herewith Declaration for Unmodified opinion in respect of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Kindly take a note of the same.



Pdf Link: Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd - Declaration For Unmodified Opinion In Respect Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com