Balmer Lawrie & Co.Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

please note that the Board at its Meeting dated 28th May, 2019 has, inter-alia, approved the following which are attached herewith for your records:

1. The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and the fourth quarter of FY 2018 -19;

2. The Audited standalone and consolidated financial statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019;

3. Declaration on unmodified opinion on standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for FY 2018 -19;

4. The statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half-year ended 31st March, 2019.



In addition, please find attached the following:



1. The Auditors report alongwith the financial statements, of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and

2. CEO/CFO certification for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2019.



