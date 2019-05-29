Bampsl Securities Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For Year Ended On 31.03.2019

The Board of Directors in the meeting held on May 29, 2019, has approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Bampsl Securities Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For Year Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
