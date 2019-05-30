in compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019, the same have been reviewed Audit Committee Meeting, considered and approved by Board in its meeting held on today 30.05.2019 at 3:00 P.M.

1) Copy audited (Standalone) Financial Results for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019 in compliance of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, after publication we will send copy of the same to you.



2) Copy of Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of Banaras Beads Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



3) Declaration on Unmodified opinion on Audit Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

4) Form A under regulation 33 (3) (d) dully signed.



For BANARAS BEADS LIMITED



Pdf Link: Banaras Beads Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2019 In Compliance Of Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com