Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) , The Board of Directors of the Company in its 226th meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 which commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.57 P.M. at Corporate office: 4th Floor, Gopal Bhawan,199, Princess Street, Mumbai, inter alia transacted the following business:-



1) Approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Asset and Liabilities as on that date and took on record Auditors Report thereon and statutory auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report(s) with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the Company, (same are enclosed herewith);



Pdf Link: Banswara Syntex Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com