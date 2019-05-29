Bdh Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

We are enclosing herewith the following which were taken on record at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the
Company held today at Mumbai :
Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;
Report of the Auditors on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
BDH Industries Ltd

