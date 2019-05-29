Beekay Steel Industries Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Quarterly & Yearly Audited Financial Results - Compliance Of Regulations 30 & 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today had considered the following businesses :-



1. Reviewed and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and have taken note of the Audit Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors copies of the same are enclosed alongwith declaration with respect to un-modified opinion in audit reports of the Statutory Auditors.

2. Approved the Audited Annual Accounts (both standalone & consolidated) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019

3. Recommended a Dividend @ 20% on equity shares, i.e. Rs. 2/- on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company,







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com