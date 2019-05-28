This is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Beeyu Overseas Limited at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with statement of Asset & Liabilities for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Auditors Report on Financial for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Declaration in respect of audit report with unmodified opinion in accordance with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016.



The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company Commenced on 03:00 p.m. and Concluded at 3.30 p.m.



Pdf Link: Beeyu Overseas Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com