In continuation of our letter dated 18th May, 2019, we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 at registered office of the Company has inter alia:

1.Approved Audited Financial Results along with auditors report for the quarter /year ended on March 31, 2019.

2.Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1 (one rupee only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.



Pdf Link: Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd - Results-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com