We enclose the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31,2019 of the Company along with the Statement of Asset and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019 which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today. The above information is also available on the website of the Company www.bflfin.com.

Pdf Link: Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com