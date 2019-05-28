Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31,2019

We enclose the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31,2019 of the Company along with the Statement of Asset and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019 which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today. The above information is also available on the website of the Company www.bflfin.com.

Pdf Link: Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
BFL Developers Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.