BFL Asset Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th day of August , 2019, at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at, 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur- 302006 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 and to take on record Limited review report thereon.



Pdf Link: Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Intimation Of Quarterly Results On August 12,2019

