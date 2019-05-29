Bhageria Industries Ltd has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company as its meeting held today, i.e, May 29, 2019 has approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019





Pdf Link: Bhageria Industries Ltd - Results-Financial Quater/Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com